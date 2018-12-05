Finance Minister Asad Umar is not stepping down

December 5, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has full confidence in the capabilities of Finance Minister Asad Umar and he is not going anywhere, the information minister said on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry was reacting to media reports claiming that Umar has developed differences with PM Khan and other cabinet ministers. The reports said that Khan holds Umar responsible for the government’s failure at the economic front.

According to Radio Pakistan, the purpose of the negative and baseless propaganda against the finance minister is aimed at destabilising the economy.

“The finance minister is discharging the national duty with full confidence and bringing in use the best of his capabilities,” the information minister said.

He added that Asad Umar has played an important role in stabilising the economy.

 
 
 

