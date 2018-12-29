FIA raids office of deputy Senate chairperson’s brother Nadeem Mandviwalla in Karachi

The FIA conducted a raid on the office of Deputy Senate Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla’s brother, Nadeem Mandviwalla, in Karachi and took two employees into custody.

Records have also been seized from the office of Mandviwalla Entertainment, which is located in Saddar.

Nadeem Mandviwalla is on the list of 172 people whose names have been placed on the Exit Control List in a money laundering and fake accounts case.

He is accused of not paying Customs duties and being involved in the illegal hawala hundi (money transfer) business.

Both employees were released after being interrogated.