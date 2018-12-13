FIA arrests man for blackmailing women with illicit videos in New Karachi

December 13, 2018




The FIA’s Cyber-Crime Cell arrested on Thursday a man who blackmailed women and tried to extort money from them in Karachi.

The man, who was arrested after a raid in New Karachi, met women on matrimonial websites and, after befriending them, would meet them in person on the premise that he was interested in marrying them.

He would then take illicit videos of them and later blackmail them with the videos, according to the deputy director of the agency.

He tried to extort Rs200,000 from the woman who filed the complaint against him. He managed to get Rs30,000 from the woman and through its investigation, the FIA found that he had extorted Rs600,000 from another woman.
 
 

