FIA arrests man for blackmailing and spreading edited pictures of Khairpur college student

The cyber-crime cell has deleted the pictures the man was using to blackmail the woman.The woman, a first-year college student, had stopped going to school for four months due to the blackmailer.The blackmailer, Akhtar Channu, edited the woman’s pictures and posted them on Facebook, after which they went viral.The woman said that her education and her life were destroyed because of him. She said she wanted strict action to be taken against him.The woman’s father registered a case against Channu at the Thari Mirwah police station.