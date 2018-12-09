FIA arrests man for blackmailing and spreading edited pictures of Khairpur college student

December 9, 2018




A man was arrested by the FIA’s Cyber-Crime Cell in Khairpur on Sunday for creating a fake social media account to blackmail a young woman.

The cyber-crime cell has deleted the pictures the man was using to blackmail the woman.

The woman, a first-year college student, had stopped going to school for four months due to the blackmailer.

Related: Man arrested in Peshawar for sharing ‘objectionable’ pictures of a woman

The blackmailer, Akhtar Channu, edited the woman’s pictures and posted them on Facebook, after which they went viral.

The woman said that her education and her life were destroyed because of him. She said she wanted strict action to be taken against him.

The woman’s father registered a case against Channu at the Thari Mirwah police station.
 
 
 

See Also

Mika Singh released after intervention from India’s embassy in UAE

December 7, 2018 9:56 pm

Abbottabad man arrested for making ‘objectionable’ videos of children

November 30, 2018 8:43 pm

Ain’t nobody got time for that: Peshawar woman beats up men for harassing her

November 29, 2018 2:08 pm

Dr Shahid Masood sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

November 29, 2018 12:12 pm

PM Khan’s nephew controversy: Case registered against an unknown person for manhandling FIA official

November 28, 2018 9:04 pm

Peshawar University students renew protest after inquiry report delay

November 28, 2018 2:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.