Female police officers to be deployed at 13 checkpoints in Lahore

December 7, 2018




For the first time, female police officers have been deployed at checkpoints in Lahore to frisk women. 

Around 88 female officers have been deployed at 13 entry checkpoints in Lahore in the first phase of the police's campaign. They will be available around the clock and will perform their duties in eight-hour shifts.

This step is being taken to control crimes involving female suspects.

Related:  The Motorway Police want drivers in Punjab to use fog lights and only go out if they really need to

We have been deployed at the checkpoints to control the illegal exchange of weapons and drugs and to make this country peaceful, said one officer.

She remarked that more female officers will be deployed to other entry points in the next phase of the campaign.
 
 
 

See Also

ANF arrests two drug peddlers in Karachi

December 6, 2018 9:25 pm

Nine sentenced to death in Vietnam for dealing meth, heroin

November 30, 2018 10:38 pm

IDEAS 2018: Your guide to routes in Karachi

November 27, 2018 8:23 am

ANF foils four separate drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport

November 25, 2018 12:06 pm

A little govt help could go a long way for Darra Adam Khel’s arms business

November 17, 2018 4:28 pm

Actor Asad Malik released on bail

November 13, 2018 7:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.