Female police officers to be deployed at 13 checkpoints in Lahore

Around 88 female officers have been deployed at 13 entry checkpoints in Lahore in the first phase of the police's campaign. They will be available around the clock and will perform their duties in eight-hour shifts.This step is being taken to control crimes involving female suspects.We have been deployed at the checkpoints to control the illegal exchange of weapons and drugs and to make this country peaceful, said one officer.She remarked that more female officers will be deployed to other entry points in the next phase of the campaign.