Federal govt points finger at MQM’s ‘South African gangs’ for unrest in Karachi

Gangs from South Africa have become active to disrupt peace in Karachi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.

The security situation in Karachi has deteriorated, the minister said while referring to the targeted killing of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

In a report, SAMAA TV citing sources from the National Counter Terrorism Authority had revealed that a ‘set up’ from South Africa wants to kill political leaders in Karachi.

The report named two men – Rashid Minhas and Qamar alias Teddy – as the people behind the South African gang, adding that their sleeper cells were working in Karachi. The authorities believed that Altaf Hussain, the MQM founder, is actually behind South African gangs.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the foreign office to take up the matter with South African authorities.

Chaudhry said that the MQM founder was provoking his followers to attack his opponents and the UK authorities did nothing to stop him. “We have decided we will discuss Altaf Hussain’s incitement to violence with the UK government.”