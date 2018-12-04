Federal govt announces Rs70m for SP Tahir Dawar’s family

The federal government will give Rs70 million to the family of slain Peshawar SP Tahir Khan Dawar and his brothers will be provided jobs in government departments, said State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday.

“It’s the responsibility of the government to take care of the families of martyrs,” the minister said, addressing a press conference with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG.

Dawar was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was found in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on November 13.

Afridi said that anti-Pakistan elements have launched a propaganda campaign on social media against the country.

“We will not allow any such force to act with hostility against Pakistan and we will make an example of them,” the minister said.

Commenting on the investigation into the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq, the KP IG said that its findings will be shared with the media soon.

Maulana Haq was stabbed to death in his Rawalpindi home on November 2.