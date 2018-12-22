Fawad Chaudhry thinks the quality of education in Pakistan is going down

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the quality of education in Pakistan is declining.

While addressing the media in Jhelum, he gave an example of politicians.

“All the politicians from the past who were educated at government schools, except for a few who were educated abroad, are well educated and have a sound knowledge of the country,” he said. Now, however, that is not the case.

He hinted that there is definitely something wrong with the new education system and the government should be focusing on improving it.