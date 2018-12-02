Fauzia Kasuri announces that she is leaving politics

December 2, 2018

Fauzia Kasuri, a longtime PTI leader who jumped ship to the PSP in May, has decided to leave politics.

She made this announcement on Twitter Sunday morning.

Kasuri joined the PSP on May 24 after becoming disenchanted with the PTI’s direction.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she had said he “opted to hand the reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception, at the cost of the workers”.

Kasuri was one of the founding members of the PTI.

 
 
 

