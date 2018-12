Disgruntled MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has asked PM Imran Khan to ensure the security of 23 party leaders.

In a letter, the MQM-P leader demanded the security for 23 leaders, including people from his rival Bahadurabad faction.

The letter comes four days after Ali Raza Abidi, a former MQM MNA, was gunned down outside his residence in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi.