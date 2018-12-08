Faisalabad Police release 8-year-old after Punjab CM takes notice

Faisalabad police have released an eight-year-boy three days after he was locked up for theft.

The boy, Khuaish Ali, was accused of stealing Rs62,000 and a cellphone during a wedding.

Faisalabad SP suspended the SHO and said that the boy did not have these things in his possession.

Earlier, the SHO had denied that the boy was locked up at the station and had said the boy was part of a gang involved in robberies.

The boy had been locked up at the Ghulam Mohammadabad police station in Faisalabad, SAMAA TV confirmed through video footage.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and has ordered the Faisalabad RPO to submit a report.