Everyone riding a motorcycle in Lahore now has to wear a helmet, including female passengers

December 1, 2018
Both drivers and passengers on motorcycles have to wear helmets or else they will get challans from the Lahore traffic police.

No one is exempt from this new rule – not even women.

Female traffic wardens spoke to women riding on motorcycles on Saturday and told them about the new rule. They also told them about the dangers of riding a motorcycle without a helmet. A traffic warden told SAMAA TV that they are going to be running a two-day campaign to educate people about this new rule and will begin implementing it on Monday.

Related: If you drive a motorcycle, you won’t be able to get fuel in Rawalpindi from Dec 1 without a helmet

In other news, Rawalpindi has begun enforcing its ban on selling petrol to motorcyclists without helmets.

Motorcyclists who aren’t wearing helmets have also been banned from entering Rawalpindi’s Mall Road.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued a notification on November 17 that stated that a ban on selling petrol to motorcyclists who don’t have helmets will be imposed on December 1. All petrol pumps have also been directed to display this rule in writing at the pumps.
 
 
 

