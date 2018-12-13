Everyone is fine with Shehbaz becoming PAC head, so what’s the issue?

Everyone is okay with Shehbaz Sharif becoming the head of the Public Accounts Committee.

During the National Assembly session on Thursday Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Shehbaz the post and Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition, accepted, albeit in a roundabout manner. But amid their gracious offers and acceptances, barbs were traded.

Qureshi said if the opposition leader wants to be the head of the PAC then they have no problems with it. We will not create hurdles in his way, said the minister, adding that the offer was being made in the interest of democracy.

However, he said that it wouldn’t be appropriate for Shehbaz to oversee his own cases.

Shehbaz graciously accepted the post, pointedly remarking that the role was the leader of the opposition’s so there was no need to offer it.

Running the house is both parties’ responsibility, he agreed, adding that both the party in power and opposition should work together. The charter of democracy between the PPP and PML-N was a turning point in Pakistan’s political history, he said.

I said in my first speech that we want to work with the government to resolve the country’s issues, said Shehbaz, adding that there are many issues, like poverty alleviation and economic prosperity, which need both parties working on them.

When I had extended this, the PTI had brushed my offer aside, he said, adding that they recently woke up and are now talking about a charter of economy.

We’re very keen, he rushed to say, adding that there are no two opinions on this issue. I want it on record that we will go the extra mile to cooperate with you, said Shehbaz. We will make things happen in the interest of Pakistan and so the people of Pakistan benefit, he added.

However, he cleared up a few issues about the foreign minister’s offer. First, the PAC head is the elected leader of the opposition, he said. The joint opposition nominated me as the head and today I am thankful to them, he said.

He also said that he wanted to stay quiet about the NAB issue but Qureshi brought it up and didn’t leave space for him to remain quiet on the issue. The answer, he said, is that the allegations are not true.

The truth is what we have said, he told the National Assembly. “NAB and the PTI are hand in hand and everyone can see it,” said Shehbaz, slamming the bureau’s selective accountability.

They say I can’t head the PAC because NAB arrested me but the bureau hasn’t lodged a reference yet, though I’m sure they will soon, he said.

However, the same can be said about the members of the treasury benches, he argued. There are cases against ministers and the prime minister as well, he said, adding that the helicopter issues shadows PM Imran Khan.

There is the Malam Jabba case against Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, he said, asking whom else he should name.

“What is this logic?” he asked. Your members have received innumerable notices and there are cases against them, but I am the worst person here, he said. If NAB can prove these allegations I’ll leave the house, he said, repeating an earlier offer he had made.

“I appreciate your speech but don’t use logic that you and your party can’t defend against,” he cautioned Qureshi. He thanked the minister for his offer once again before ending his speech.