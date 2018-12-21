Enough is enough: Balochistan calls out Centre on unjust share in CPEC

Balochistan National Party-Mengal lawmaker Sanaullah Baloch submitted a resolution in the Balochistan Assembly on Friday calling for the formation of a national commission to look into the unfair distribution of resources for Balochistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Speaking on the need to pay attention to the Western route, Baloch said the province was being ignored as 99% investment for industrial development was done on the Eastern route.

He said a national commission was needed to reduce the deprivation of Balochistan in terms of development schemes and allocation of funds under the $62 billion CPEC project.

The lawmaker lamented that the province was being denied its due share despite being mineral-rich and having a wide coastal belt.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the House backed by both treasury and opposition benches demanding an equal share for Balochistan.

In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the Balochistan government that he will address the reservations of the province over CPEC.

We will not make any promises that we can’t keep, the prime minister had told the Balochistan Cabinet during his first Quetta visit.