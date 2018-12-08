Eight-year-old locked up at Faisalabad police station for stealing

December 8, 2018




An eight-year-old child has been in the Faisalabad police’s lockup for three days for stealing. Despite videos proving that he is in the jail cell, the local SHO denies he has been locked up.

The boy, Khuaish Ali, is locked up at the Ghulam Mohammadabad police station in Faisalabad, SAMAA TV has confirmed through video footage.

He is accused of stealing a mobile phone and Rs62,000 during a wedding.

The SHO is denying that he is locked up at the station and says he is part of a gang involved in robberies. When approached by SAMAA TV and despite being shown the footage of the child in the lockup, he said the child has not been confined to a cell. He even gave a tour of the cells, after moving the child out of one.

Related: Zainab’s parents urge people to break silence over child abuse

The boy’s mother has appealed to the SHO to let her son go, saying he isn’t a thief, but the SHO isn’t listening to her.

According to the boy, he stole a naan while at the wedding. The SHO says the family should return the mobile phone and money. He says he is trying to teach the boy a lesson.

No investigation has been initiated into the case and the police have said they are not going to declare him a criminal. The question then is how they are keeping the child at the police station without a case or investigation against him.
 
 
 

See Also

Lawyers across Punjab boycott courts seeking formation of divisional benches

December 3, 2018 12:48 pm

Abbottabad man arrested for making ‘objectionable’ videos of children

November 30, 2018 8:43 pm

Faisalabad students can’t ask for extra paper in their Matric, Inter exams anymore

November 28, 2018 1:45 pm

‘Students, not terrorists’: Pakistani men become target of fake news in India

November 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Pakistan begins Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations with 21-gun salutes

November 21, 2018 9:33 am

Teacher on the run after Mirpurkhas police find videos of him molesting students

November 7, 2018 4:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.