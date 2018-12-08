Eight-year-old locked up at Faisalabad police station for stealing

The boy, Khuaish Ali, is locked up at the Ghulam Mohammadabad police station in Faisalabad, SAMAA TV has confirmed through video footage.He is accused of stealing a mobile phone and Rs62,000 during a wedding.The SHO is denying that he is locked up at the station and says he is part of a gang involved in robberies. When approached by SAMAA TV and despite being shown the footage of the child in the lockup, he said the child has not been confined to a cell. He even gave a tour of the cells, after moving the child out of one.The boy’s mother has appealed to the SHO to let her son go, saying he isn’t a thief, but the SHO isn’t listening to her.According to the boy, he stole a naan while at the wedding. The SHO says the family should return the mobile phone and money. He says he is trying to teach the boy a lesson.No investigation has been initiated into the case and the police have said they are not going to declare him a criminal. The question then is how they are keeping the child at the police station without a case or investigation against him.