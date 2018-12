Eight people were injured when eight vehicles collided on the Motorway near Sheikhupura Sunday morning.

The accident, which occurred at around 10:30am, was due to fog. Visibility at the time was between 15 and 20 metres.

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights while travelling and avoid unnecessary trips. The police have sealed the Motorway from Sheikhupura to Lahore and from Pindi Bhattian to Kala Shah Kaku.