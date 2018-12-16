Education only weapon that can defeat terrorism, says PM

December 16, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan said education is the only weapon through which extremism and terrorism can be defeated permanently.

Khan, in his statement on the fourth anniversary of the attack on Army Public School, said that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan along with other law enforcement agencies accomplished an unprecedented decisive action against terrorism through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad.

The prime minister added that Pakistan’s armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians have paid a huge price in the global war on terror.

Khan further reiterated that Pakistan, as a nation, is committed to achieving national, regional and global peace despite the losses and suffering.

 
 

