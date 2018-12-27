ECP admits Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari

December 27, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition for the disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari.

The ECP approved the petition for a hearing. It has summoned Sher Zaman.

Related: It’s all available online: Ali Zaidi reveals Zardari has been paying taxes for New York apartment

During the initial hearing, they will listen to his request. He has filed a petition on behalf of the PTI to have Zardari, the co-chairperson of the PPP and an MNA, disqualified for failing to disclose all his assets.

The PTI says he has an apartment in New York that he didn’t mention in his nomination papers.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Will Sanam Bhutto be introduced into politics if Zardari is arrested?

December 27, 2018 1:17 pm

After 11 years, PPP supporters still ask ‘who killed Benazir Bhutto?’

December 27, 2018 9:09 am

Nawaz may fly out of the country in a month, predicts Rehman Malik

December 26, 2018 7:34 pm

Government unveils five-year plan for Pakistan’s economic growth

December 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Sindh government announces public holiday on December 27

December 24, 2018 9:19 pm

Missing persons matter to be resolved on a priority basis: PM Khan

December 24, 2018 7:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Aftab Siddiqui

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.