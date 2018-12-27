ECP admits Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition for the disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari.

The ECP approved the petition for a hearing. It has summoned Sher Zaman.

During the initial hearing, they will listen to his request. He has filed a petition on behalf of the PTI to have Zardari, the co-chairperson of the PPP and an MNA, disqualified for failing to disclose all his assets.

The PTI says he has an apartment in New York that he didn’t mention in his nomination papers.