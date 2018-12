A low intensity earthquake jolted parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Tuesday evening.

Tremors measuring magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale were felt across the province around 5:30pm.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the quake was estimated to be 45 km North-East of the Pak-India border region near Lahore at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No loss of life or property damage was reported.