Dr Shahid Masood challenges trial court decision on post-arrest bail

December 11, 2018

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood challenged on Tuesday the decision on his application for post-arrest bail by the trial court in the Islamabad High Court in the PTV corruption case.

Masood was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency from the Islamabad High Court’s premises on November 23.

In October, the anchorperson fled the special court after it rejected his application for pre-arrest bail and ordered the authorities to arrest him in the PTV corruption case.

The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million.

According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

Masood has made the federal government, FIA inquiry officer and others party to his request.

On Tuesday, District Central special judge Bashaarat Mufti directed the accused to produce the challan December 13 and adjourned the hearing.

 
 

