Dr Samar Mubarakmand to be investigated in Thar coal project case

December 6, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau has been ordered to start an investigation against scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand and others in Thar coal project case.

The Supreme Court issued directives on Thursday after reviewing the audit report of the project, which revealed that the project is not ‘implementable’. At least Rs4.69 billion has been spent on the project but electricity has yet to be produced, the court was told.

Billions have been spent. “Who will account for that?” asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “Mubarakmand claimed that people would be provided with free electricity.”

We spent Rs1 billion just on feasibility, after which the project was approved, the scientist said. “How were we supposed to produce gas from coal after the funding stopped?”

The court wrapped up the suo motu case and directed federal and Sindh governments to conduct a scientific study and inform court if the project can continue or not. The employees seeking payment of salaries were asked to contact relevant authorities.

 
 
 

