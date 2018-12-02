Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth: PPP senator gifts Asif Ali Zardari a high-bred horse

December 2, 2018

Never look a gift horse in the mouth, especially when the gift itself is a horse. Former president Asif Ali Zardari certainly didn’t when he accepted a horse from Senator Islamuddin Sheikh on December 1.

Senator Sheikh gifted the former president and PPP co-chairperson a high-bred horse at Sukkur House.

Zardari and other central leaders of the party were in Sukkur on December 1 to hold a rally commemorating 51 years of the PPP.

Zardari reportedly also walked the horse for a few minutes.

During his visit he stayed at the Sheikhs’ house for two days, during which time he also met Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Sheikh.

 
 
 

