Doctors doing house jobs at PIMS to be paid their stipend on the 10th of every month

December 15, 2018

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday that all doctors doing their house jobs at PIMS in Islamabad must be paid their stipend by the 10th of every month. The judges said if the order is not followed, action will be taken against the college’s head.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer informed the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar that there are 370 medical graduates doing their house job at PIMS but none get their monthly stipend.

Related: Private schools charging more than allowed 8% now have to cut their fees by 20%

Justice Nisar said that it is the responsibility of the colleges to provide their graduates who are doing their house jobs their stipends.

The court has given the laws on this issue to the PMDC already, said the judge.

The court ordered PIMS representative Dr Nadeem to give the house job doctors their stipends within a month and ensure that they are paid on the 10th of every month hereafter.

 
 

