Doctors are on strike at Quetta’s public hospitals to protest against their colleague’s disappearance

Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon, went missing from Quetta on December 14.The Doctors Joint Action Committee has announced that protests at public sector hospitals will continue till December 24. Saturday marked the fourth day of the strike.Patients are, of course, affected by the protest and many had to go home when they realised doctors would not be coming to their aid.The OPDs, general surgery and radiology departments are being boycotted during the strike.