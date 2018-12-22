Doctors are on strike at Quetta’s public hospitals to protest against their colleague’s disappearance

December 22, 2018




Doctors in Quetta will be staging protests and going on strike till December 24 to highlight the disappearance of their colleague.

Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon, went missing from Quetta on December 14.

The Doctors Joint Action Committee has announced that protests at public sector hospitals will continue till December 24. Saturday marked the fourth day of the strike.

Related: High alert issued in Quetta as police search for kidnapped neurosurgeon

Patients are, of course, affected by the protest and many had to go home when they realised doctors would not be coming to their aid.

The OPDs, general surgery and radiology departments are being boycotted during the strike.
 
 


