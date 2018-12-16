Disgruntled as usual, Zardari predicts early elections

Casting doubts over the PTI government completing its term, he predicted that the nation will get rid of them soon.Taking a jibe at the PTI and its much-trumpeted 100-day performance concept, Zardari commented that those who do not know how to govern cannot achieve anything even after the passage of 100 days.Speaking at a public meeting in Tando Allahyar and to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Zardari questioned why power needs to be concentrated in Islamabad saying that it should lie with the provinces instead.Declaring the PTI’s government as a “government of fools”, Zardari seemed to be of the opinion that we are seeing signs of early election. He criticised the party of creating unemployment instead of employment.“We will soon get rid of them [PTI] and the PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] will come to power,” he boasted.Comparing PTI’s rule to a plant, he said the plant was taking water but not reaping any fruits.“Why do you bring in puppets?” he asked referring not only to Khan but also former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.He was adamant that there would be elections again soon and the PPP would topple the current government. “I am not afraid of being arrested. Jail is my second home. Conspiracies only make PPP stronger,” he confidently stated.In October, the former president had, ironically, shown willingness to work with the federal government. During an address in the National Assembly, he had said, "Come let's work together, the [PTI] government should complete their five years. We will support you."