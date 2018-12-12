Did you know? 80% of PTI’s targets have been achieved, claims Asad Umar

Speaking frankly on the government’s performance and the economy, Umar stated that China is an emerging superpower and is working day and night to progress. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, he said, data was available for more than 700,000 individuals who should be paying tax.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is satisfied with his performance in the first 100 days of the PTI’s government and the performance of some ministries, such as the foreign and human rights ministries. However, he shared that PM Khan was not happy with all the ministries; only some.The private sector is taking loans from the banking sector, he said, adding that a 5% decrease in exports was seen this month.Defending his government’s policies, Umar said, “The dollar rose in Shaukat Aziz’s time too”. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had artificially controlled the dollar value, he explained. Analysts had read this move of the N-league as the beginning of implementation of prior actions suggested by the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.Praising the PM, he said Imran had given the country a vision. He maintained that the PTI government’s decisions will boost productivity and create business opportunities for the people due to foreign investments.We will bring down the country’s losses, he claimed, boasting that the PTI government tried its best to not burden the people of the country during this difficult time. He said it could take two years for the economic situation to get better. “Things will not get better for at least the next eight months,” he shared.Umar clarified that there were no differences between him and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood. “We are working together for [the betterment] of the country],” he said. He quashed reports that he would be stepping down from his post. “I don’t know who spread rumours of my resignation,” he said.