Details of three British companies owned by Hassan Nawaz submitted to the accountability court

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer submitted on Friday new documents relating to Hassan Nawaz’s assets in Britain to the accountability court.

During the hearing of the Flagship reference, his lawyer Khawaja Harris submitted documents for three companies in Britain. The court is hearing the final arguments in the case.

The reason for the delay in presenting the documents was that they had requested the British Land Registry for the documents. The documents for three companies have been submitted to the court but the papers for three more have yet to be sent by the Land Registry.

Harris informed the court of this and said that when the official papers are sent they will be submitted to the court as well.

Hassan’s business involves the sale and purchase of assets.