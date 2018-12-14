Details of three British companies owned by Hassan Nawaz submitted to the accountability court

December 14, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer submitted on Friday new documents relating to Hassan Nawaz’s assets in Britain to the accountability court.

During the hearing of the Flagship reference, his lawyer Khawaja Harris submitted documents for three companies in Britain. The court is hearing the final arguments in the case.

The reason for the delay in presenting the documents was that they had requested the British Land Registry for the documents. The documents for three companies have been submitted to the court but the papers for three more have yet to be sent by the Land Registry.

Related: Hussain and Hasan Nawaz might be placed on ECL when they return

Harris informed the court of this and said that when the official papers are sent they will be submitted to the court as well.

Hassan’s business involves the sale and purchase of assets.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif to face another JIT in Pakpattan shrine case

December 13, 2018 4:15 pm

Hamza Shehbaz’s name not on ECL: interior ministry

December 12, 2018 8:25 pm

Accountability court grants NAB 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique

December 12, 2018 1:31 pm

Sharif brothers meet in Islamabad as court extends Shehbaz’s transit remand

December 12, 2018 11:25 am

NAB finds approver against former PM in rental power case

December 10, 2018 7:21 pm

Britain can revoke Brexit unilaterally, says EU court

December 10, 2018 2:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.