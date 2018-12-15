Despite the lapse of a week, Sindh still has no CNG

December 15, 2018

Despite a week of no CNG at fuel stations in Sindh and a promising statement from the petroleum minister, the residents of the province are still without gas today (Saturday).

Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar visited Karachi on Friday and met the Sindh governor and chief minister. He also met officials of the SSGC. He said today we’re understanding the problem and tomorrow we will work on resolving it.

There will be CNG load-shedding for 12 to 15 hours, he said.

On Friday, the PPP held a protest at the Karachi Press Club against the gas shortage. The Sindh chief minister’s adviser on law and information, Murtaza Wahab, said that they hadn’t received a definitive answer from the minister, but it was their duty to record their protest.

They threatened to stage a protest in front of the SSGC’s office if the issue wasn’t resolved.

The residents of the province have been without CNG, and largely without affordable public transport, for seven days. They have had to use costly rickshaws and taxis, whose fares have skyrocketed in the past week.

 
 

