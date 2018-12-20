Demand for creation of South Punjab province echoes in National Assembly

The demand for the creation of a new South Punjab province echoed in National Assembly on Thursday.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif remarked that his party is willing to extend its full cooperation for the creation of a new province. PML-N is even considering tabling a private bill, he said.

The ruling PTI has promised to create South Punjab province and now it should take steps for this, Shehbaz said. “PML-N is sincere to this cause.” The former Punjab chief minister raised concerns over increasing gas and electricity prices.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for a political consensus over the issue of creating South Punjab province. Taking floor of the House, he suggested that a parliamentary committee should look into the pros and cons of bifurcating Punjab.

Related: PTI seeks PPP support for the creation of South Punjab province

Qureshi also invited all the political parties to support the government for the creation of South Punjab province. A new province will solve issues pertaining to administration and backwardness.

PTI’s Amir Dogar accused PML of twisting the issue by demanding the restoration of Bahawalpur province. He said that Bahawalpur province is viable as how can three districts could be declared as separate province. A committee should investigate the issue, he said.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who belongs to PPP, pointed out that all political parties have promised to create a separate South Punjab province, adding that no point scoring should be done in this regard.

PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema remarked that Bahawalpur is a separate entity which has nothing to do with south Punjab province. He said we want restoration of Bahawalpur province, instead of It becoming part of south Punjab.

Related: NA speaker issues Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production order

Moreover, the House also passed a resolution for the constitution of public accounts committee and the standing committee on law and justice. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the resolution.

The members of the PAC include Syed Fakhar Iman, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Akhter Mengal, Malik Amir Dogar, Munaza Hassan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Hina Rabbani Khar among others.

It is interesting to note that the National Assembly session started with the national anthem, after the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat.