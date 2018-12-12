CTD arrest suspected MQM-London target killer in Karachi’s Baldia Town

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested on Tuesday an alleged target killer of pro-Altaf faction of the MQM.

Tariq alias Zahid Chania of MQM-London was arrested in a raid in Karachi’s Baldia Town. The officials claimed that he confessed to killing four people.

CTD SSP Naveed Khawaja said that the CTD seized a weapon from the suspect’s possession.

On December 11, Rangers arrested two suspected affiliated with MQM’s South Africa network from North Karachi area.

On information provided by the suspects, the paramilitary force also raided an empty house in Azizabad and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The seized items included around 40 weapons, 17 kilogrammes of plastic explosives, 350 hand grenades, more than 100 rockets, Avan bombs and launchers and more than 42,000 bullets.

The suspects were identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem. Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were constantly in touch with the MQM South Africa network. They had gone into hiding after a raid on the party’s head office, Nine Zero, in March 2015.