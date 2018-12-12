CTD arrest suspected MQM-London target killer in Karachi’s Baldia Town

December 12, 2018

Pakistani policemen stand beside seized weapons displayed for the media in Karachi on October 5, 2016. File photo: AFP

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested on Tuesday an alleged target killer of pro-Altaf faction of the MQM.

Tariq alias Zahid Chania of MQM-London was arrested in a raid in Karachi’s Baldia Town. The officials claimed that he confessed to killing four people.

CTD SSP Naveed Khawaja said that the CTD seized a weapon from the suspect’s possession.

On December 11, Rangers arrested two suspected affiliated with MQM’s South Africa network from North Karachi area.

Related story: Arms seized from empty house in Karachi raid

On information provided by the suspects, the paramilitary force also raided an empty house in Azizabad and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The seized items included around 40 weapons, 17 kilogrammes of plastic explosives, 350 hand grenades, more than 100 rockets, Avan bombs and launchers and more than 42,000 bullets.

The suspects were identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem. Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were constantly in touch with the MQM South Africa network. They had gone into hiding after a raid on the party’s head office, Nine Zero, in March 2015.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC orders Sindh govt to pay KMC Rs200m to clear debris, says anti-encroachment drive will continue

December 12, 2018 1:00 pm

Residents of Karachi can’t drive ‘open letter’ cars anymore

December 12, 2018 10:03 am

Arms seized from empty house in Karachi raid

December 11, 2018 10:25 pm

Karachi free to touch the sky after top court rescinds order

December 11, 2018 1:21 pm

Tanker carrying acid collides with footpath on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal

December 11, 2018 9:10 am

Nine-year-old boy raped, strangled to death in Karachi’s Manghopir

December 10, 2018 10:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.