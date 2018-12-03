Court stops Punjab govt from implementing PM Khan’s order to demolish governor house walls

The Lahore High Court has stopped the Punjab government from demolishing the outer walls of Punjab’s governor house.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued the stay order on Friday while hearing a petition against the demolition.

During the hearing, the judge asked if the walls have already been demolished, on which the applicant informed him that the demolition work has started. The applicant said that since the building is over 100 years old, it is protected under Punjab’s Antiquities Act 1975. No part of the building can be altered or demolished, he said.

Related: PM Khan orders demolition of Punjab governor house walls

The court has also ordered the federal and the Punjab government to submit a reply in this regard.

On Saturday, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the authorities to demolish the outer walls of the governor house.