Court grants bail to Hyderabad seminary teacher who beat up his students

A judicial magistrate has granted bail to a Hyderabad seminary teacher who used to beat up his students.

The bail was granted after he paid Rs50,000 surety bond.

On Friday, a video went viral in which the teacher, identified as Qari Shabbir Ansari, was seen beating up children who had come for Holy Quran classes for taking a day off. The children cried while Hussain hit each of them in turn at a mosque in Hyderabad Cantt.

A man who had gone to the mosque to say his prayers took the video. He tried to stop Hussain, but the teacher told him to focus on his prayers instead as the children were not his.

The parents of the children came forward to support the teacher. They said that they had given him permission for corporal punishment. The students should be beaten if they continue to miss classes, said an elder brother of one of the students, Muhammad Tayyab. “We beat him more than that,” he said.

Such actions are unacceptable,” religious scholar Mufti Zubair told SAMAA TV. Religion does not allow teachers to beat up children with sticks or pipes, he said. People who do this are not serving Islam and are actually taking people away from the teachings of the Holy Quran, he remarked. “Such people should be suspended.”