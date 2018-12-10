Court extends Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s interim bail in money laundering case

A court extended on Monday the interim bails of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

A banking court was hearing the case. Zardari, Talpur and Nimr Majeed appeared in court.

Nimr is the son of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed. Anwar and his son Abdul Ghani are already in jail in the case involving at least Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

Zardari and Talpur’s interim bail had expired today (Monday) and they filed an extension petition. The hearing has been adjourned till December 21, Friday.

Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued for absconders in the case. Naseer Abdullah, Adnan Javed and Muhammad Ameer are among the absconders.