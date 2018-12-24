Corruption hinders progress, says Fawad Chaudhry

December 24, 2018

 

Federal information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has stated that the PTI government has laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan under the premiership of Imran Khan.

The PTI government will turn Quaid-e-Azam’s dreams into reality, he claimed.

Inaugurating a photo exhibition in memory of Jinnah a day before his birthday in Islamabad, Chaudhry stated that corruption hampers progress. He was referring to the accountability court’s verdict, given earlier in the day, against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz was convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia reference and sentenced to seven years in jail. He has been acquitted in the Flagship reference. A $25 million fine was also imposed on him. He was taken into custody by NAB.

Related: Zardari and Nawaz should name their alliance ‘thugs of Pakistan’: Fawad Chaudhry

“We hope that Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari will cooperate to pull the country out of its current financial crisis,” he said.

Chaudhry called the accountability court’s decision, ‘historic’ and congratulated the country on the court’s verdict.

On Sunday, the information minister had remarked that the alliance between Zardari and Nawaz should be named ‘Thugs of Pakistan’.

The federal minister, while speaking to media in Lahore, had referenced to the Bollywood movie Thugs of Hindostan, which was released earlier this year.

“Just like the movie, their alliance will be a flop too,” he said. They are all villains with no hero among them. “This is a group of blackmailers.”

 
 


