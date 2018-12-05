Controlling population will help avert food, environment crises: PM Khan

The burgeoning population of Pakistan is becoming worrisome for the country’s top leadership. A population symposium was held in Islamabad to raise awareness on the topic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest. He remarked that the growing population is linked to other crises relating to food security and environment. “We need to teach our children about family planning too.”

Self-proclaimed ‘environmentalist’ Khan said that population growth had a drastic impact on Pakistan. “Just take a look at Lahore. We used to drink water from the taps and lakes. It has become a concrete jungle now,” he remarked. The premier said that the reason he wants to take down walls of the Lahore’s Governor House is so its greenery becomes visible.

The conference was hosted by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. Pakistan is the sixth most populated country in the world with a population of 207.8 million. It is expected that the country’s population will double in the next 30 years.

On November 25, the chief justice said that he would start a campaign about the importance of having small families. The short-term thinking of the previous leaders had led Pakistan to the state it currently is in, he remarked. On July 3, the Supreme Court formed a committee to make a uniform policy to control the country’s burgeoning population

The premier thanked the chief justice for bringing about rule of law in the country.

Panama case was very educational for me. “I didn’t attend school as regularly as I went to the court when the case was being heard,” he remarked. “All the institutions said that they can’t act against the government,” he said, adding that the institutions are becoming autonomous now.