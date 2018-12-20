Cold wave strikes as Quetta’s temperature drops to -6C, Skardu’s to -11C

Karachi too was hit by a cold wave, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Centrigrade for the third night in a row. In Kalat, the temperature has dropped to -4 degrees Centigrade.In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fog has struck once again and sections of the motorway have been closed.The Motorway Police say the M-1 Motorway from Rakshi to the Peshawar Toll Plaza has been closed due to the fog.Closures have also been reported in Ahmedpur, Chini Goth, Kalashah Kaku and Swabi.The police say visibility is only at 100 metres and are advising motorists to not go out unnecessarily but if they do, to use fog lights.