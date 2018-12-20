Cold wave strikes as Quetta’s temperature drops to -6C, Skardu’s to -11C

December 20, 2018
and





Temperatures across the country have dropped in recent days but on Thursday mercury in Quetta was recorded at -6 degrees Centigrade while Skardu recorded -11 degrees Centigrade.

Karachi too was hit by a cold wave, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Centrigrade for the third night in a row. In Kalat, the temperature has dropped to -4 degrees Centigrade.

In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fog has struck once again and sections of the motorway have been closed.

Related: Winter takes hold as Pakistan gears up for cold weather

The Motorway Police say the M-1 Motorway from Rakshi to the Peshawar Toll Plaza has been closed due to the fog.

Closures have also been reported in Ahmedpur, Chini Goth, Kalashah Kaku and Swabi.

The police say visibility is only at 100 metres and are advising motorists to not go out unnecessarily but if they do, to use fog lights.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Motorway Police intercept car full of weapons heading to Lahore

December 20, 2018 10:27 am

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Lahore

December 20, 2018 9:02 am

Ghost teacher among 17 members of land mafia held in Karachi

December 19, 2018 11:16 pm

CNG stations in Sindh will resume operations Thursday at 8PM

December 19, 2018 7:55 pm

Artificial flavouring, rotten vegetables used to prepare ketchup, achaar in Karachi’s Malir

December 19, 2018 1:50 pm

Kamran Madhuri, four others granted bail in Chakra Goth case

December 18, 2018 4:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.