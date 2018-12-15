CNG supply to resume in Karachi at 8pm

CNG stations in Karachi will open at 8pm today (Saturday), after a week of being closed.

They were closed because of a shortage of gas supply in the city. Sindh Governor Muhammad Ismail said that the problems have been resolved. “We have reached an agreement with everyone,” he said while speaking to media.

“This crisis occurred and it wasn’t created,” said Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar. An inquiry committee was formed to probe into the matter. “I was told to return after resolving this issue,” he said, adding that all the parties have agreed to resume the gas supply at 8pm.

He said that the domestic and commercial sectors are the government’s top priority. There has been a depreciation in our oil and gas fields, he remarked. “Three of our fields, Gambit, and two others were supplying gas to SSGC.” The gas supply fell short, but it has been restored now, he added.

Sarwar remarked that special focus will be placed on export-oriented industries. “We will give them 100% relief,” he said. CNG supply is closed for three days in winters. It will be closed, and during that time we will be in close contact with the CNG Association to give people some relief, the federal minister stated.

Earlier in the day, CNG stations started opening but were closed soon after. However, SSGC officials say they did not decide to open the stations. They say action will be taken against owners of CNG stations who have opened their stations without prior permission.

All Pakistan CNG Association Chairperson Ghias Paracha told SAMAA TV that there is a lot of pressure on CNG station owners. He said they hope to see some improvement in the evening.

All the CNG stations were closed for an indefinite time in Karachi due to a gas shortage on December 11. There are a total 650 CNG stations in Sindh, of which 300 are in Karachi. The province has been without CNG for six days and public transport has suffered.

Residents are tired of paying higher fares for taxis or rickshaws and have appealed to the government to restore the gas supply.