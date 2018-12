The CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for 12 more hours due to low gas pressure, the CNG association said on Wednesday.

Gas stations will resume operations after 36 hours on Thursday at 8pm and not in the morning at 8am.

Abdul Sami Khan, the CNG association chairperson, said that the decision was taken due to low gas pressure.