CNG stations in Sindh may open on Saturday or Sunday: SSGC official

December 14, 2018




Acting General Manager at the Sui Southern Gas Company Shahbaz Islam has said that if there is some improvement in the gas supply, CNG stations should be opened tomorrow (Saturday) or the day after (Sunday).

We can only decide whether to open the stations if the gas supply improves, he told SAMAA TV.

However, he clarified that compressor issues being faced by the company had nothing to do with the gas shortage. Clearing up the “false impression”, he said that it would take a week to 10 days for the compressors’ maintenance but that had nothing to do with the CNG supply.

SSGC is likely to decide tonight whether to open the stations. According to reports, there has been some improvement at the two gas fields in the province. However, a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

There are a total 650 CNG stations in Sindh, of which 300 are in Karachi. The province has been without CNG for six days and public transport has suffered.

Residents are tired of paying higher fares for taxis or rickshaws and have appealed to the government to restore the gas supply.

The PPP had announced a protest today if gas supply was not restored.
 
 

