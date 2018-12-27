CNG stations in Punjab and Islamabad to stay shut for the next two weeks

CNG stations will remain closed for two weeks starting tomorrow (Friday) in Islamabad and Punjab, confirmed the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) spokesperson on Thursday.

Gas supply will be discontinued to the CNG stations between December 28 and January 10 due to the maintenance of PGPCL terminal, according to a statement issued by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. LNG will also not be supplied to certain private power plants, the spokesperson said, adding that the fertiliser sectors will not be provided with gas.

CNG stations were shut due to gas shortage for almost a week in Karachi earlier this month.

Initially, the SSGC said that the gas shortage occurred because of low supply at two gas fields, including Gambit Gas Field.

PPL sources negated their claims and said that there was no technical fault in the gas field. “It is functioning on its full capacity,” the sources said.

SSGC Spokesperson Shehbaz Islam said that the company never said that the gas field has been shut. Later on, it was revealed that there was no technical problem at Gambit field. The shortage occurred because a private company was servicing its RLNG Terminal.

The CNG association staged protests outside SSGC’s office.