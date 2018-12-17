CM takes notice of hotel workers fighting with tourists in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and the fact that the police refused to lodge an FIR against the hotel workers.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the tourists involved in the fight, hotel workers misbehaved with the women in their group, after which a verbal fight broke out. After some harsh words were exchanged, a physical fight broke out between the two groups.When the family went to the police at the GPO Chowk, they refused to register an FIR.After the CM took notice of the incident, the muharrar and incharge of the checkpost were suspended and the Punjab IG has been ordered to investigate what happened.This isn’t the first time tourists have been harassed in Murree. After a massive increase in such incidents was reported, the Dolphin Force was deployed in the area. They were recalled at the end of September. Following the rise of the incidents, tourists began to boycott Murree.