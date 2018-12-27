CJP donates Rs1m to Lahore’s United Christian Hospital

December 27, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has donated Rs1 million to United Christian Hospital in Lahore.

Hearing a suo motu case on Thursday, the chief justice ordered the hospital’s financial audit of the last 10 years.

The top judge asked Dr Jawad, the chairman of the steering committee, who is supposed to run the hospital? Should the Supreme Court run it?

Dr Jawad told the court that they need Rs40 to 50 million for the restoration of the hospital. He asked the top judge to constitute a six-member steering committee for the hospital. Expressing displeasure over lack of medicines in the hospital, the chief justice told the authorities to suggest six names for the steering committee.

The top judge said that it was the SC that removed encroachments from hospital’s land.

 
 


