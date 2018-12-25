Christmas terror bid foiled as police arrest four suspects in Gujranwala

December 25, 2018

AFP photo

Four suspected terrorists were taken into custody during a raid in Gujranwala on Christmas day.

The alleged terrorists were planning to attack Christmas celebrations in the city, the Counter Terrorism Department said Tuesday. The CTD also recovered weapons and explosive material from their possession.

Related story: Christmas terror bid foiled as police arrest five suspects in Karachi

The CTD identified the suspects as Taseen, Munir, Junaid and Taj Muhammad. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

On December 24, Rangers had arrested four suspect terrorists in Karachi.

According to the paramilitary force, the suspected terrorists were planning to attack Christman events in the city.

 
 


