Christmas terror bid foiled as police arrest five suspects in Karachi

Five alleged terrorists were taken into custody after a shootout in Karachi’s Mobina Town on Christmas Eve. The terrorists were planning an attack to disrupt Christmas celebrations in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Rangers seized a large cache of ammunition hidden underground at a park in Shah Faisal.

Police identified the suspects as Amjad, Naveed, Ali, Mumtaz and Mureed. The law enforcers also seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Rangers spokesperson said two men, Babar and Noman, found suspicious boxes when they were digging to plant a tree sapling and informed the paramilitary force. After reaching the spot, a quick response force dug further and found a jute sack and 17 boxes full of ammunition. The boxes contained 3,300 rounds of sub-machine guns while the sack had 400 cartridges of a 12-bore rifle.

The Christian community across the world will celebrate Christmas tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Special services will be held in churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

Earlier this month, two suspects affiliated with the Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) South Africa network were arrested by the Rangers during a raid in North Karachi Sector III.

On information provided by the suspects, the paramilitary force also raided an empty house in Azizabad and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The seized items included around 40 weapons, 17 kilogrammes of plastic explosives, 350 hand grenades, more than 100 rockets, Avan bombs and launchers and more than 42,000 bullets.

The suspects were identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem. Rangers spokesperson had said the suspects were constantly in touch with the MQM South Africa network. They had gone into hiding after a raid on the party’s head office, Nine Zero, in March, 2015.