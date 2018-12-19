China, UAE companies offer help for PTI’s Naya Pakistan Housing project

December 19, 2018

Companies from the UAE and China have offered to help the PTI government for its “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme”, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

The ambitious project was part of the PTI’s election manifesto, promising five million houses for the poor.

A Chinese company has offered to construct 2 million houses in Pakistan. Some UAE companies have also shown interest in investing in the government’s housing project.

Related story: Will PM’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme become a reality?

Officials from both countries have met Pakistan officials and concluded initial talks over the project.

The government is reviewing the offers from the UAE and China and will soon take a decision.

The government wants to begin the work on the housing project within the next three months.

Related story: Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

Initially, the houses for low-income people would be constructed in Islamabad, Sukkur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Swat and Faisalabad.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Govt to file reference with the ECP to have Asif Ali Zardari disqualified

December 19, 2018 3:34 pm

Third Canadian detained in China: report

December 19, 2018 2:59 pm

Hatred stirred by leaders blamed for rise in journalist murders: watchdog

December 18, 2018 10:47 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

December 18, 2018 9:28 pm

KP CM not give clean chit in Malam Jabba land allotment case: NAB

December 18, 2018 9:18 pm

Afghanistan sends team to join Taliban peace talks in UAE

December 18, 2018 5:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.