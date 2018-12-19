China, UAE companies offer help for PTI’s Naya Pakistan Housing project

Companies from the UAE and China have offered to help the PTI government for its “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme”, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

The ambitious project was part of the PTI’s election manifesto, promising five million houses for the poor.

A Chinese company has offered to construct 2 million houses in Pakistan. Some UAE companies have also shown interest in investing in the government’s housing project.

Officials from both countries have met Pakistan officials and concluded initial talks over the project.

The government is reviewing the offers from the UAE and China and will soon take a decision.

The government wants to begin the work on the housing project within the next three months.

Initially, the houses for low-income people would be constructed in Islamabad, Sukkur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Swat and Faisalabad.