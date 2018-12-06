Children from Pakistan are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers, says NGO

December 6, 2018




Kidnapped children from across Pakistan are smuggled to Iran through the Taftan border, a non-government organisation said on Thursday.

According to Pakistan International Human Rights group, the children are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers. The NGO even has a video of crying children being taken out of oil tankers.

Shahnam Khan, the director of the rights group, said that the children were kidnapped from various areas of Pakistan and they all are kept at Taftan border.

“The children were kidnapped from Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, and Waziristan,” Khan told SAMAA TV. “Parents of four children have contacted us after watching the video.”

Farishtay Noor, a girl from Mardan, is one of the children who was believed to be smuggled to Iran. “Our daughter went missing on September 7,” Noor’s father said. “We recognised her in the video.” The parents demanded the government to rescue their missing children and bring them back.

KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that he doesn't know about the incident. “I haven’t seen the video, but I will watch it,” he said. “The FIA looks after such crimes.”
 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan suffered losses worth $384m because of climate change

December 6, 2018 6:07 pm

Pakistan hammer Hong Kong by 225 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

December 6, 2018 4:28 pm

ISPR DG warns PTM not to cross the line and compel them to use force

December 6, 2018 4:17 pm

Pakistan in free-fall after bowlers fire blanks

December 6, 2018 3:50 pm

Pakistan draw against Malaysia in Hockey World Cup

December 6, 2018 12:24 pm

Hunted by Taliban, Afghan ‘Little Messi’ forced to flee again

December 6, 2018 11:55 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.