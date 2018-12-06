Children from Pakistan are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers, says NGO

According to Pakistan International Human Rights group, the children are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers. The NGO even has a video of crying children being taken out of oil tankers.Shahnam Khan, the director of the rights group, said that the children were kidnapped from various areas of Pakistan and they all are kept at Taftan border.“The children were kidnapped from Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, and Waziristan,” Khan told SAMAA TV. “Parents of four children have contacted us after watching the video.”Farishtay Noor, a girl from Mardan, is one of the children who was believed to be smuggled to Iran. “Our daughter went missing on September 7,” Noor’s father said. “We recognised her in the video.” The parents demanded the government to rescue their missing children and bring them back.KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that he doesn't know about the incident. “I haven’t seen the video, but I will watch it,” he said. “The FIA looks after such crimes.”