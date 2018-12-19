Case registered against man blackmailing woman on social media in Abbottabad

December 19, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency registered on Wednesday a case against a man for blackmailing a woman by sharing her nude pictures and videos on social media. 

The FIA Abbottabad’s Cyber Crime Circle registered the case against Sabir, son of Farooq. A resident of Mansehra, Sabir was sharing the woman’s pictures through fake accounts from Saudi Arabia.

During an inquiry, sufficient evidence was collected which proves that Sabir is operating fake Facebook accounts under the complainant’s name from Saudi Arabia, according to a statement issued by FIA.

 
 


