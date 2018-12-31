Call me, beep me if you want to reach me: The Sindh IG wants you to tell him about police corruption

One of the biggest problems people have with the police is corruption. To combat this, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has a plan.

He wants the police force to function without corruption and to do that, he’s got a simple solution — he wants people to let him know when police officers are doing something wrong.

In a post on the Sindh Police’s official social media accounts, he said residents of the province should call the IG Complaint Cell Helpline 9110 or WhatsApp on 0300-002-1881 if the police refuse to register FIRs for them or if their registered cases are not being investigated properly.

Dr Imam also wants people to tell him if the police have illegally arrested someone or if any police officer has demanded a bribe and is delaying someone’s legal case.

Also let him know if the police have wrongfully arrested an innocent person or an FIR has been registered on false grounds.

In case of emergency you can call the 24/7 police helpline 15.