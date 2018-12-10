Cabinet reshuffle on the cards as PM Khan reviews performance of his ministers

December 10, 2018

Cabinet meeting session on the performance of federal ministers is currently underway in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the session. All the 24 federal ministers were asked to submit a report. The premier will also hold one-on-one meetings with them too.

Related: Azam Swati resigns as federal science and technology minister

In a special interview, Khan had hinted at the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. The federal ministers have been through many ups and downs since the PTI government took over.

On December 6, Science and Technology Minister Azam Swati resigned from his post following a case against him for misusing his authority. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case against Swati for his misuse of power in the transfer of the Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad.

Recently, the court said he can be can be tried under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The law is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed stirred controversy after he said that he was offered the information ministry by the prime minister. Responding to this, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that he will be more than happy to vacate his position for Sheikh Rasheed.

Related: Finance Minister Asad Umar is not stepping down

Last week, news had emerged that Finance Minister Asad Umar was stepping down from his post following differences with PM Khan and other cabinet members. The reports said that Khan holds Umar responsible for the government’s failure at the economic front.

The information minister rejected the news and said that Khan has full confidence in the capabilities of Asad Umar and he is not going anywhere.

On December 6, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of his economic team. He said that he would like to give credit to the finance ministry and the commerce ministry for performing under such difficult circumstances. “If the situation is as bleak as our opponents paint, then investments would have stopped coming,” he said as he listed investment pledges made by different multinational companies including Suzuki Motors, Exxon Mobil and JW Forland, among others.

 
 
 

See Also

Today’s outlook: Cabinet reviews ministers’ performance, Shehbaz to be brought to NA

December 10, 2018 8:51 am

Government wants to protect and promote investment, PM Khan tells Karachi businessmen

December 9, 2018 7:10 pm

Sarfraz only viable captaincy option, says Inzamam

December 9, 2018 6:36 pm

Prime Minister should think before he speaks, analysts advise Imran Khan

December 8, 2018 10:58 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

December 8, 2018 5:07 pm

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t be America’s hired gun ever again

December 7, 2018 10:02 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.