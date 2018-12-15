Brothers awarded death sentence for blasphemy in Jhelum, says UK group

December 15, 2018

File photo: AFP

Two Christian brothers Qaisar and Amoon have been sentenced to death on the charges of blasphemy by the additional sessions judge of Talagang, district Jhelum, UK-based Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) said Friday.

The brothers were accused of posting “disrespectful material” on their website in 2011. They were handed down death sentences on December 13 inside a district jail because of security reasons.

Qaisar and Amoon had to leave Pakistan after they were accused of blasphemy. However, they were arrested when they returned in 2015.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. Lower courts pass their responsibility to the higher court because of threats from hardliners, and then it takes years to prove the suspect’s innocence,” Nasir Saeed, the director of CLAAS-UK, said.

CLAAS will challenge the verdict in the Lahore High Court, a statement said.

 
 

